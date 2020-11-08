Germany pledges more support to Malawi’s health system

By Synd Kalimbuka

German ambassador to Malawi Jurgen Borsch says his country is very committed to continue supporting delivery of health services in Malawi.

Ambassador Borsch said this in Zomba when he appreciated projects Germany government has been implementing at Zomba Central Hospital for the past 20 years.

He was very impressed with how implementation of projects supported by his government has been done.

The German ambassador then pledged to support the facility in different avenues including upgrading of hospital staff and equipment.

He further commended Malawi for the remarkable job it has done in managing Covid-19 pandemic.

“My government commends Malawi for the efforts in managing Coronavirus. This was possible because of several approaches the country took including restriction of movement and the commitment of health workers,” he said.

However, the ambassador said there is a need for Malawi to prepare for future health crisis.

Acting Hospital Director Dr. Enock Ludzu called for more support towards the hospital especially in construction of isolation ward for Coronavirus and other diseases and rehabilitation and extension of physiotherapy department.

He also asked Germany to consider training of more Malawian specialists to cater for other departments.

“Currently, we have only 8 Malawian specialists at the hospital. Other departments such as Paediatric department has no specialist a situation which is creating a gap to our work,” he said.

Among other departments the ambassador appreciated include Intensive care unit (ICU), Theatre, surgical ward, paying ward, physiotherapy and endoscopy.

Zomba Central Hospital has bed capacity of 700 which assist over 4 million people from eastern region districts and some districts in southern region.