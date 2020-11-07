Joe Biden elected US president

Americans have elected Joe Biden aged 77 as their new president, making President Donald Trump a one-term president.

Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States after securing 273 electoral college votes. He has defeated the incumbent Trump, aged 74, who has so far 214 amassed electoral college votes.

Meanwhile, Biden has said he is honored to have been chose to lead the US and has promised to be a president of all Americans.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me,” he tweeted.

In a brief statement, he called for healing and unity. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,’’ he said. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Trump has, however, reportedly refused to accept defeat and has been claiming that the elections were affected by massive voter fraud.

According to the BBC, the 2020 US election has seen the highest turnout since 1900. Biden has won more than 74 million votes so far, the most ever for a US presidential candidate. Trump has drawn more than 70 million, the second-highest tally in history.

Biden who will turn 78 later this month will be sworn in in January and will return to the White House, where he served for eight years as deputy to former president Barack Obama

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris has made history as she will become the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States.