Two arrested after being found with dead pangolin

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two men for being found with a dead pangolin which they were selling at K3.5 million.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police Station Sergeant Foster Benjamin identified the suspects as Brighton Edward, 31, and Kadzamira Kalirani, 39. They were arrested Wednesday morning at Gateway Mall Complex car park.

Benjamin said Lilongwe Police detectives and Wildlife and Environmental Crime Investigations Unit officers received a tip that the two were offering for sale the pangolin. He added that a detective officer went undercover and posed as a potential buyer.

“The pair offered him a dead pangolin which they priced at K3.5 million,” he said.

Immediately some officers pounced on the suspects and seized the dead species.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of listed species contrary to Section 86 (1) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Edward comes from Kapanga Village, Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji while Kalirani is from Khwethe Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.