Mzomera faces fresh corruption case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) plans to file a new corruption related case against convict Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Reyneck Matemba has said that the bureau will be bringing a new case against Ngwira on October 28.

Matemba was speaking to the local media after the Mzimba Magistrate’s Court sentenced Ngwira to forty-eight months imprisonment with hard labour for abuse of funds.

Ngwira who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the North committed the offence in 2010 when he was Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora.

He presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which was funded under LDF under Mzimba District Assembly.

The ACB investigation established that Mzomera Ngwira had abused his public office and he was charged with abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act and later convicted.

Following today’s sentencing, Mzomera’s lawyer Victor Gondwe said his client will appeal the sentence as he was a first offender who deserved a leaner sentence.