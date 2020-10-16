All set for Social Summer tournament in Rumphi

Northern Region social summer football tournament is set to be held tomorrow.

According to Chairperson for the event Harold Phiri, everything is set for the tournament which was also held last year.

As part of the activities, the organisers also raise funds for mothers.

Phiri said each participating team will contribute 45 thousand Kwacha and the money is meant for buying some assorted items which will be used to cheer mothers in maternity ward at Rumphi district hospital.

“From there it’s when we are going to have a football games,” said Phiri.

The football matches will be played at Rumphi Stadium and eight teams are expected to participate.

Th teams include Karonga Bankers Rumphi Legends, Chitipa Socials, Chintheche, Jenda, Ekwendeni, Songwe boarder Socials and Mzimba socials.

Chitipa Socials are the current defending champions they won the tournament in 2019.