FAM monitoring UK based Kumwenda

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said it is monitoring United Kingdom based soccer starlet Henri Kumwenda.

According to the association, they are making efforts to establish if Kumwenda is willing to play for his home country.

The 18-year-old left Malawi for the UK when he was young.

He has been enjoying his football career in the United Kingdom that he once attracted interest from English Premier League defending champions Liverpool, when he was playing for Leeds youth team.

A few days ago, Henri made history as he signed his maiden professional contract. Kumwenda signed for Hull City youth from Leeds, a development that has brought joy among soccer loving Malawians.

However, it is doubtful if the player will opt for representing his country given the low levels of football in Malawi. It has proven to be an impossible mission for players that were nurtured in Europe to play for their African countries.

Some of the notable names who represent European countries are Paul Pogba from Guinea who represents France, and Ghana’s Jerome Boateng who plays for German national team.

Recently Adama Traore shunned his home country Mali to play for Spain national team.

It will be a tough call for Kumwenda to play for Malawi considering that the team hardly participate in major tournaments.