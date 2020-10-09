MP want action on racism

Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale Victor Musowa on Thursday raised concern over acts of racism which Malawians are experiencing in the country and he asked government to take action.

Musowa who is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said the issue of racism and discrimination has been happening for a long time and that people have turned a blind eye to it.

He mentioned Mpingwe Sports Club and Golden Peacock Casino as some of the places that have been accused of acts of racism.

He also claimed that in some places black people are barred from buying houses because such places can only be accessed by white people or Asians.

“Malawians’ rights are protected in the Constitution. The government before, the current government to me have not tackled this problem. There are so many sayings from the Asians to black local people as if they are superior, I will not rest up until this issue is resolved.

“l would like the whole August House to tackle the issue, debate it and suggest a long lasting solution in the House. l will be referring this to parliamentary committees to do a better scrutiny,” he said.

In his remarks, Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo said the issue has been politicised for a long time as such there is need to find a better solution in a peaceful manner.

On his part, Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda assured that the government will look into the issue properly and that anyone involved in the malpractice will face the law.

He then called on everyone experiencing racism to report the issue to police and the matter will be addressed.

Are you a victim of racism in any company in Malawi? We would like to hear your experience. Email us at [email protected] or message us on facebook at https://m.me/malawi24