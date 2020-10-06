Mibawa added on DStv channels’ list

Malawi’s television industry has made a landmark history as one of the Television stations, Mibawa, has made it onto DStv channels’ list.

This was unveiled on Saturday when officials from both sides formally announced their partnership and the adding of the Television station to DStv channels’ list.

According to MultiChoice’s Gus Banda, the addition of Mibawa Television on its platforms speaks directly to MultiChoice’s promise of delivering value to its customers by making great entertainment more accessible.

Banda further said the business strives to find the right mix of content that resonates with its viewers and further added that this will give more viewers the opportunity to see Malawians on television and be entertained by indigenous stories.

“I am excited about this agreement, as this collaboration will result in availing this content on a range of platforms,” he said.

Mibawa Television joins DStv’s growing channel line-up of local channels as part of our continued effort offer more choice and more value to our customers,” Banda said.

Reacting to the development, Mibawa TV Managing Director, John Nthakomwa expressed excitement about the development with MultiChoice as he highlighted the wide coverage that Mibawa TV will benefit from the partnership.

Nthakomwa said Mibawa Television brings the best of national content to viewers from current affairs to showbiz and everything in-between hence the need to make it international.

“This partnership will give Malawian talent and local producers an opportunity to express themselves and grow their potential on a bigger platform.

“As a station we are committed to ensuring that we provide the best local TV programming possible,” Nthakomwa said.

Mibawa Television will be available on DStv channel 298 on Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.