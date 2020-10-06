Teacher arrested for sexually abusing pupil

A 28-year-old primary school teacher at Mafuwa Primary school in Ntcheu is in police custody for sexually abusing a 15-year-old standard 7 pupil.

Ntcheu police relations officer sub inspector Hastings Chigalu identified the suspect as Limbikani Kapeta started abusing the girl in June this year.

“Since then, they have been seeing each other as lovers, the teacher has been doing this despite ethical codes that forbid teachers from having love affairs with their learners; let alone doing it with an underaged girl,” said Chigalu.

He explained that on September 30, when the victim was nowhere to be seen during odd hours her mother searched for her but the search yielded nothing.

Later on, the girl returned. When questioned where she was, she revealed that she was with the suspect. She also revealed that the two were lovers.

When confronted on the development, the suspect acknowledged to be in a secret love affair with the victim.

He also admitted that the two have been having sex.

Limbikani Kapeta, who hails from Alli Kanyenda village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi, Nkhota-kota, is in police custody at Sharpevalle police post.

He will appear in court soon to answer a case of defilement contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code.