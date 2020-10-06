Crocodile kills boy, 11

An 11-year-old boy in Mangochi district has died after being attacked by a crocodile while swimming.

Confirming the development was Mangochi police deputy publicist Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi who said the incident occurred on the afternoon of October 5, 2020 at Silika fishing dock along Shire river.

She identified the deceased as Stambuli Bamusi. Daudi said on this fateful day, Bamusi and his friends went swimming in Shire river and in the process a crocodile which emerged from the waters attacked and dragged him to a deeper area.

It is reported that some fishermen mobilized themselves and mounted a search and they managed to retrieve the teenager from the jaws of the crocodile but unfortunately he was already dead.

Bamusi’s body had multiple wounds and postmortem conducted at Ulongwe Health Centre revealed that he died due to loss of blood.

It is further indicated that some fishermen who were compelled with fury retaliated and have since killed the crocodile.

Meanwhile, police in the district have since advised the public to avoid visiting crocodile infested areas to avoid such incidents from happening.

Stambuli Bamusi hailed from Chisawa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi district.