FAM spends K62m of 1.3b Covid-19 relief on unforeseen activities

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has spent K62 million of K1.3 billion Covid-19 relief funds on unforeseen activities while giving Super League clubs K10 million each.

The association has revealed this in a report for the Covid-19 relief distribution.

FAM received a total of K1.35 billion from FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to the association, it spent K62 million of the money on unforeseen activities and gave each of the 16 Super League clubs K10 million. The association also provided K62 million to 62 regional league teams.

A total of K375 million was spent on women football activities while K15 million was used to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for FAM Secretariat and K112 million for PPE for players, national teams, match organisers and FAM events.

The association also used K26 million for procurement of e-ticketing equipment and K225 million for national team camping.

FAM received the funds earlier this year following the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the suspension of sporting activities in the country.

Currently, the Malawi National Team is currently in camp but the Super League is yet to start.