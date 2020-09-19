MEC forced to suspend registration of new voters

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has suspended registration of new voters in Mangochi North East Constituency following an injunction obtained by a parliamentary candidate.

On Friday, the High Court granted an injunction to one of the aspirants, Martin Sekati Nyengo, which is restraining the Commission from registering new voters, receiving nomination papers and using presiding officers that worked during the 21 May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika has said in a statement today that the commission will proceed with voter verification and replacement of lost voter certificates in Mangochi North East Constituency up to 27th September, 2020.

“The registration process and all other preparatory processes for the by-elections in all the other vacant constituencies and ward are not affected by the injunction and are proceeding as planned by the Commission,” said Alfandika.

Nyengo who successfully challenged the outcome of the 2019 parliamentary elections for the constituency argued that MEC should maintain the old voters’ roll and also stick to the same candidates who contested in the elections which the court annulled.

Apart from Mangochi North East constituency, MEC is also holding by-elections in Mangochi West, Phalombe North, Lilongwe North West, Karonga Central and Makhuwira South Ward in Chikwawa East.