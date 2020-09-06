Egypt gives Malawi PPE worth K88 million

Egypt has donated to Malawi Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth K88 million for the fight against Coronavirus.

The medical supplies were delivered into the country on Saturday through Kamuzu International Airport.

They include: 1042 face shields, 729 goggles, 218 rubber boots, 702 sharp disposal containers, 1841 sterile gloves and 2590 protective gowns and suits.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, upon receiving the medical supplies, thanked Egypt for the donation saying the PPE will go a long way in making sure that health workers are well protected.

“These items will go to our health facilities to support the health workers at all levels of the health system as the country continues to fight Covid-19 pandemic,” she said

The minister urged health workers who are doing their best to serve Malawians to rationally use the he PPEs so that the number of beneficiaries can be maximised.

Malawi has recorded a total of 5,611 cases including 175 deaths. Of these cases, 1,130 are imported infections and 4,481 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 3,551 cases have recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,885.