Two die in head-on collision in Mzimba

Two people died on Saturday in a road accident at Ekwendeni Township in Mzimba.

According to reports, the two, Lucky Nkhana and Wakisa Mulenga, were in a Toyota Saloon Registration Number BM 4412, along the M1 Road.

The vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a Malawi Defense Force (MDF) TATA truck near Mzimba North District Education Manager (DEM) office.

The truck had some soldiers onboard and was heading to Karonga.

Due to the impact, Mulenga and Nkhana had multiple head injuries and heavy loss of blood.

Nkhana died on the spot as he was tightly stuck to the steering wheel and was unable to be pulled out of the car whilst Mulenga was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Nkhana, 27 hailed from Emanyaleni Village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba while Mulenga, 25, was from Chisasu Village, Traditional Authority Mwenemusuku in Chitipa.

Two weeks ago, two people, a kabaza cyclist and his passenger also died in another road accident in the same township; Ekwendeni – Mtwalo Road, after they were heavily hit by a Sienta taxi.