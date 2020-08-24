Former Malawi Solicitor General seeks injunction against removal

Gertrude Hiwa, who was recently fired as Solicitor General, has applied for an injunction to stop her removal from office.

Hiwa was appointed by former President Peter Mutharika in 2018 and was also Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Justice. President Lazarus Chakwera recently replaced her with Bruno Kalemba.

Her lawyer Shabir Latif has confirmed that Hiwa has made the application for the injunction.

“The application is coming for hearing on Wednesday,” Latif said.

The development comes days after a non-governmental organisation accused the Chakwera administration of political victimization of some senior civil servants, especially Principal Secretaries.

The organisation, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), said those removed are suspected by the Tonse Alliance of having a connection with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

CDEDI advised the Chakwera administration to make proper assessments to avoid a scenario where Malawians will be paying more than one person on the same position.

“These civil servants have running contracts with the Malawi government, implying that taxpayers will continue paying them for doing nothing. It is even more shocking to learn that some of these highly trained and skilled people who joined the public service during the Kamuzu regime are being treated unfairly,” the organisation said