Tonse Govt will not be afraid to replace non-performers – Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima says the Tonse Government wants to create jobs but it will not be afraid to fire non-performers in the public service.

Chilima who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms made the remarks on Tuesday in Mzuzu where he engaged with Heads of Parastatals and Local Councils based in the Northern Region.

He reminded them to work hard and work smart. He also advised them not to live in the past, saying doing so will be treading on dangerous ground.

“Much as we are here to create jobs but we will not be afraid to replace non-performers so that the country should move forward with competent people in the right positions,” said Chilima.

The vice president further told the heads of the parastatals and local councils to serve Malawians effectively and efficiently.

He challenged them to be reform drivers and lead by example by embracing reforms so that their organizations are inspired and motivated.

“We must reform because we must. The discussion on reforms, alongside mind-set change, must be a national conversational currency,” he said.

During the meeting, participants agreed that each institution will submit a roadmap outlining what they want to pursue as new reforms, or any innovation that they intend to introduce to make their organizations competitive, as well as challenges that they face.

Chilima said the document will be submitted by Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Once this is done, Chilima’s ministry will be engaging the institutions individually to take stock of the gains to ensure that improvement in service delivery