Government urged to prioritize resources to rural schools

By Cyrus Bengo

An organisation working in the education sector has appealed to the government to channel more resources into rural schools so that the schools should operate safely amid Covid-19.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 Education Expertise Development Foundation (EEDF) communications officer Howard Mlozi said government should circulate guidelines for schools and learning facilities especially in rural areas to provide the required support for the safe reopening of schools.

He added that to win the fight against Coronavirus, there is need for practical ways of engaging the communities, especially parents, for them to respond to the crisis and support their children to cope with Coronavirus.

“Children needs support for effective learning and management of their psychology amid Covid-19, the closure of schools has had effects on students many of whom have been idling away their time while others were engaged in unmannered behaviors.

“With the ever increasing cases of child marriage and teen pregnancy, it is imperative for both government and development partners to devise innovative ways to deal with these emerging challenges. Most importantly, the fight against Covid-19 and social impact needs innovation and multi sectoral approach,” he said.

On his part, social commentator Wonderful Mkhutche said the country needs to reopen the schools since the Coronavirus will not disappear soon.

“We therefore cannot keep doing things as we do now. We will have to open up eventually but with high precautionary measures,” he said.

Mkhutche also urged government to prioritize rural areas with messages on Coronavirus prevention as rural areas are more disadvantaged as far as access to information is concerned unlike their counterparts in urban areas.

On Saturday, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera said schools will be reopened in early September but only those that will attain the precautionary measures set by the government will be allowed to open.