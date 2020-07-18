Mutharika thanks Malawians for being with him

Former President Peter Mutharika has thanked people in the country for being with him in his political journey.

Mutharika said this in a message posted on his Facebook page today, which is his birthday, .

“Today is a great day as I have added another year on the cards.

“I thank the Almighty God for taking me this far and all of you for always being with me throughout my academic and political journey,” Mutharika wrote.

The former Malawi leader was born on July 18 in 1940 and today he has clocked 80.

He was elected president in 2014 and was declared winner in the 2019 presidential elections which were this year nullified by the Constitutional Court.

In the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections, Mutharika lost to Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Before MEC announced the winner, Mutharika described the June 23 Elections as the worst in the history of the country saying monitors of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were assaulted on election day.

The former Malawi leader has not addressed Malawians since the election results were announced.

Mutharika’s political journey started during the reign of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, who ruled Malawi from 2004 to 2012.

Prior to that, Peter Mutharika was a professor of law in the United States of America.