BBNaija Season 5 hits screens Sunday

With the countdown to the season five premiere of Africa’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija officially on, MultiChoice has revealed that this season’s winner will walk away with a whopping 85 million Naira (about K158 million).

Confirming the development was Chief Executive Officer for MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe who said all is set for the mouth watering Africa’s TV reality show which is slated for Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Ugbe further said people should expect a different show claiming apart from raising the prize, this time they are also bringing complete creativity which will help them keep on building on the good legacy the show had since its launch back in 2006.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes: a N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Apart from that, the winner will also have a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

“The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic.” said Ugbe.

(The grand prize which includes a N30m cash prize (about K59m), makes this season’s winnings the biggest since its debut back in 2006 and highest prize for reality TV show on the continent!

BBNaija season 5 will be broadcast live and 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli (Plus) packages on channel 29 and DStv viewers can also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.