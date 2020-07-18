173 Malawians arrive from South Africa

A total of 173 Malawians including 47 women and 10 children arrived in the country from South Africa on Friday.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, the returnees include 47 women – 14 of whom are pregnant – and 10 children under the age of five.

The group arrived through Mwanza border on Friday, 17th July, 2020 at exactly 6:29 PM.

Upon their arrival, the returnees underwent security, immigration and health screening.

They were then tested for Covid-19 and are now waiting for their results.

The returnees were later ferried under police escort to Machinga Teachers’ Training College where they have been accommodated.

They have all been provided with basic necessities such as food, blankets, pails and soap.

Malawi has recorded 2,810 cases including 55 deaths. Of these cases, 861 are imported infections and 1,949 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 1,111 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,644.