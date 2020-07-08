Prophet Bushiri launches studio for online church

South Africa based Malawian preacher, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has launched a studio for his online church which attracts over 10 million people across the world.

The controversial prophet who leads the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) launched the studio on Sunday in Sandton, Johannesburg.

During the launch, Bushiri thanked God for the studios which he said are state of the art.

“I was very studious—too much. I would never go out during weekends except to attend church programs. I was very serious.

“You should have seen me in church. It was my prayer petition that one day God would give me a proper studio from which I would preach Him to the rest of the world,” he said.

He added that he will be using the studios to reach out to people across the world.

“From these studios we will take the gospel to the rest of the world through our ECG Online Church programs,” he said.

The ECG online church launched in April in response to COVID-19 measures set by the South African Government which limit church gatherings to only 50 people.