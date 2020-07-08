Headteacher murdered in Ntcheu

A 69-year-old primary school headteacher has been murdered by unknown assailants in Ntcheu.

Public Relations Officer for Ntcheu Police Hastings Chigalu identified the victim as George Willie Chipeta who was murdered during the night of July 6 at Zimenyana village, in Traditional Authority Kwataine.

According to Chigalu, the victim left home at around 11pm on July 6 for a drinking joint within the district which he normally used to visit.

“Chipeta, who was staying alone at a rented house in the village, never returned home. His whereabouts became unknown and suspicious, a thing that left his landlord with more questions than answers,” said Chigalu.

On July 7, rumors of a dead body found in a field under dry maize stocks, began to spread among villagers.

A visit to the scene by police and village leaders, confirmed that the dead person was Chipeta.

Postmortem results from Ntcheu District Hospital revealed that death was due to multiple head injuries secondary to assault.

Reasons for the gruesome murder of the headteacher are not yet known. Meanwhile, police investigations have been intensified to round up the culprits and possibly bring them to justice.

George Willie Chipeta was a headteacher at ECRAD Primary School in the district. He hailed from Hoho village, Traditional Authority Mbelwa in Mzimba.

From January to June this year, Ntcheu district registered a total of 16 murder cases compared to 11 registered during the same period in 2019.