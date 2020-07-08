Chakwera names cabinet: Mtambo, Kazako and Usi appointed Ministers

President Lazarus Chakwera has named former rights activist Timothy Mtambo and Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation (ZBS) boss Gospel Kazako in his 31-member cabinet.

The full cabinet has been released this evening.

Mtambo who is also Citizen for Transformation leader has been named Minister of Civic Education and National Unity while Kazako has been appointed Minister of Information.

Malawi Congress Party Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, UTM Vice President Michael Usi is Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife while MCP Vice President Sidik Mia is Minister of Transport and Public Works.

Chakwera has also appointed UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati as Minister of Community Development, People’s Party Vice President Roy Kachale as Minister of Industry and Legislator Lingson Belekanyama as Minister of Local Government.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City South West Nancy Tembo is Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources, MP for Lilongwe City South East Ulemu Msungama is Minister of Youth and Sports while Agnes Nyalonje is Minister of Education.

The Malawi leader has further appointed businessman Rashid Gaffar as Minister of Mining, lawyer Titus Mvalo as Minister of Justice and businessperson Newton Kambala as Minister of Energy.

Other cabinet ministers include Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe, Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa, Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda.

Chakwera himself is Minister of Defence while Vice President Saulos Chilima is also Minister of Economic Planning.

There are also nine deputy minister who include legislator Jean Sendeza as Deputy Minister of Defence, Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma as Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Nancy Mdooko as deputy for Transport and Chrissie Kalamula as deputy for Health.

Other Deputy Ministers are Madalitso Kambauwa for Education, Halima Daudi for Local Government, Vera Kamtukule for Labour and Abida Mia for Lands.

The cabinet has 23 full ministers and 8 deputies. There are four female ministers and all the deputy ministers are also women.