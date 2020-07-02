Covid-19 hit workplaces in Malawi

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus says there is high transmission of Coronavirus within workplaces in the country.

Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka said on Wednesday that employees in some workplaces have contracted the coronavirus from fellow employees.

“We have seen an increase of clusters of COVID-19 identified by contact tracing within workplaces in our country. This shows that there is high local transmission within those institutions,” he said.

He noted that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace depends how often people get within 1 metre of each other, in having frequent physical contact with people who may be infected with COVID-19, and through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects.

“Therefore, I would like to remind all employers and employees to strictly observe all preventive measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission at workplaces,” he said.

Phuka mentioned measures such as frequent hand-washing with soap or disinfection with alcohol based hand sanitizer; respiratory hygiene such as covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing; physical distancing of at least 1 metre; wearing of masks; and regular environmental cleaning and disinfection.

He also advised employers to limit travel, set clear policies and messages on COVID-19, train staff and managers to increase awareness of COVID-19 and request workers who are unwell or who develop symptoms to stay at home

Earlier this week, the Blantyre District Health Office said there have been COVID-19 cases at the Blantyre Adventist Hospital, MACRA, National Registration Bureau, Immigration Department and First Capital Bank.

Some of the organisations were closed to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.