Third Eye smacks Fredokiss

Hip hop giant Third Eye has questioned Fredokiss’ reasoning regarding his arrest on alleged electoral related fraud during the 2020 Malawi presidential elections last month.

Fredokiss was taken into police custody on the presidential election day, 23rd June, for allegedly giving handouts to voters in a bid to influence their choices.

In his defense, Fredokiss, whose real name is Penjani Kalua and son to veteran politician Kamlepo Kalua, issued a statement in which he claimed his arrest was due to his influence in music circles. According to Penjani, Malawi Defence Force officers thought his status was going to influence people’s choice of candidates.

Some quarters found Penjani’s reasoning to be devoid of the truth.

“How can you come on here and claim you got arrested for being too famous,” tweeted Third Eye

Another musician Avokado has spoken against Kalua regarding the case. Avokado who is an MCP zealot said he is looking forward to see his fellow musician thrown into jail for breaking the law.

Meanwhile the court has set 28th July as the day it will start hearing the case. The award winning rapper has been charged with fraudulent means to induce a person to vote for or against a particular candidate of a political party which is in conflict with 115 (c) of the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act.

He will be answering the case alongside Steven Mkandawire and David Kausiwa.