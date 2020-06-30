Malawi Finance Minister to present provisional budget

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu will present a provisional budget in Parliament today.

Leader of House Richard Chimwendo Banda who is also the Minister of Homeland Security said this on Monday at Parliament Building.

Banda noted that government cannot spend funds without the approval of the House as such the provisional budget is very important.

“For now our focus is on the budget. By 1st July, we must have something else that our technical team experts should be using in making sure that there is service provision in this country,” he said.

He further said that Parliament is very crucial in making sure that there is a budget and proactive legislation that will help in the development of the country.

Banda added that as Parliament, they will support the development of the country by coming up with legislations for the betterment of the country.

On the issue of sitting plan where the opposition side did not want all parties under the Tonse Alliance to sit on the government side, Banda said he was surprised with the opposition’s action since during their time they allowed such things to happen.

He said that the parties only joined as a coalition to support Malawians’ decision but they are still independent because they have not become part of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The Budget Meeting of Parliament started earlier this month but the budget that was presented by the Democratic Progressive Party Government has been cancelled following the party’s loss in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.