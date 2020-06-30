Chiefs demand reopening of schools

Traditional leaders have asked the Ministry of Education to reopen schools, saying child marriages and teenage pregnancies could rise if schools remain closed.

Senior Chief Kachindamoto and Acting Traditional Authority Kasumbu of Dedza made the call in an interview with the local media on Monday.

Kachindamoto is an internationally recognized girl rights activist due to her fight in ending and preventing child marriages.

She said the traditional leaders have been encouraging boy and girls to stay in school but there are fears that the children will get involved in bad malpractices as school remain closed.

The Government of Malawi closed schools in March as one of the restrictions in response to the threat of the Coronavirus.

Malawi recorded its first coronavirus cases in April and the number of recorded cases has now reached 1224, including 14 deaths and 260 recoveries.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Education revealed plans to reopen schools in July.