Msisha snubs Chakwera: Refuses to take up Justice ministerial position

Lawyer Modercai Msisha has declined a ministerial position in the Lazarus Chakwera administration, the first shameful blow to the new administration.

Chakwera on Monday appointed Msisha as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The legal expert was also one of Chakwera’s lead lawyers in the 2019 elections cases in which the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential polls.

Msisha said today that he does not want to be seen as being rewarded for representing Chakwera in the elections case.

“Thank you for your kind sentiments. I have, however, conveyed my inability to accept the offer. I have personal reasons as well as my discomfort at having acted as lead counsel then taking a position from our Very Esteemed Client,” he said in a statement.

He, however, reaffirmed his support for Chakwera and the national cause which the new Malawi leader is championing.

“The (Chakwera’s) acceptance speech touched me to the core when he went one by one through our past and potential future national ailments. My respect for him grew immensely after that speech,” he said.

In an interview with the local media, Msisha said he has obligations to his staff at the law firm that he runs and he cannot not walk away.

Msisha is the second ministerial appointee to reject a cabinet position. Earlier this year, legislator Henry Chimunthu refused to take up a ministerial position in the Peter Mutharika administration.

On Monday, Chakwera also appointed Felix Mlusu, Richard Chimwendo Banda and Saulos Chilima as cabinet ministers.