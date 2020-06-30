Coronavirus: Malawi records 72 new cases, one new death

Malawi has registered 72 new Coronavirus cases, including 44 locally transmitted infections in Blantyre and 17 in Lilongwe.

A 64-year-old female has died at Balaka District Hospital, taking the number of Covid-19 deaths to 14.

Chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce announced the new cases on Monday.

Out of the new cases, 64 are contacts to confirmed cases, four are imported and four are under investigation. Of the locally transmitted infections, 44 are from Blantyre, 17 from Lilongwe, and one each from Chitipa, Dedza and Nkhotakota.

The three cases under investigation are from Blantyre and one from Balaka and were identified after presenting with symptoms at health facilities.

Three of the imported cases were identified at Mwanza border as they were returning from South Africa. These cases are from Chikwawa, Chitipa and Dedza. The other imported case is from Lilongwe and was identified among resident that were returning from Saudi Arabia.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 1224 cases including 14 deaths. Of these cases, 636 are imported infections and 551 are locally transmitted while 37 are still under investigation.

Cumulatively, 260 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 950. The country has so far conducted 13,917 COVID-19 tests in 37 COVID-19 testing sites.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in country to follow preventive measures to minimize the risk of getting infected.