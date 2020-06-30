Teen dies, seven others injured during Tonse victory celebrations

Ulemu Mtonga aged 14 died while seven other people suffered injuries when a car plowed into a crowd celebrating the Tonse Alliance election victory on Sunday in Mzimba.

Northern Region police public relations officer Peter Kalaya said the vehicle hit eight people while they were celebrating President Lazarus Chakwera’s victory.

“The accident happened at around 1 AM close to the junction to Mzimba District Hospital on 28/06/20 as people were celebrating the announcement of the results of the Fresh presidential election,” he said.

He added that the driver Zondi Nyirenda who was drunk was driving his vehicle, a Toyota Sienta registration number BV 5678, from Mzimba trading center going toward Mzimba District Hospital.

Nyirenda drove into the crowd of people who were celebrating and injured 8 people in the process.

The Injured people were taken to the hospital where the teenager pronounced died.

Angry residents then smashed and later burnt the vehicle.

At the moment, the driver is in custody and will answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving. The driver, Zondi Nyirenda is 42 years old and comes from Give Village, TA Mtwalo, Mzimba.

The victim came from Mbale Village, TA M’mbelwa, Mzimba.