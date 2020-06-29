SADC urges Mutharika to accept election results

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has urged former President Peter Mutharika to accept results of the Fresh Presidential Elections.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Tonse Alliance leader Lazarus Chakwera was elected president in the June 23 elections, defeating Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement.

Kuwani has already accepted the outcome of the polls but Mutharika is yet to comment on the results of the elections.

On Saturday, before the official announcement by Malawi Electoral Commission, Mutharika said the polls were affected by irregularities and he described the elections as the worst in the history of Malawi.

In his statement, Mnangagwa called on the candidates who took part in the re-run Presidential Election in the Republic of Malawi and their supporters to accept the official results of the election as announced by the Malawi Electoral Commission.

The SADC chair further urged the candidates to “observe the national electoral and constitutional processes should they have grievances regarding the electoral process.”

Mnangagwa in the statement also congratulated Chakwera for winning the Fresh Presidential Election and commended the people of Malawi for the political tolerance and maturity demonstrated throughout the electoral process.

“Furthermore, SADC applauds the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the efficient and effective organization and management of the re-run Presidential Elections in the face of the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. SADC has and will remain engaged with key electoral stakeholders in Malawi and render it support in the post-election period as necessary,” he said.