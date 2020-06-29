Women’s Movement want action on Msundwe rapes

The Women’s Manifesto Movement (WOMAN) says the new government should take action on the mass rape of women and girls by state security services at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

The Movement said this in a statement in which it congratulated Dr Lazarus Chakwera for being elected 6th President and Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima for being elected Vice President of the Republic of Malawi during the 23 June 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections.

According to the movement, the Msundwe women and girls mass rape committed by state security services is one of the issues the administration should take action on.

Last year, police allegedly raped 17 women and girls at Msundwe. The law enforcers instituted investigations but no one is yet to be arrested.

On other issues that need the government’s attention, the movement mentioned women’s and youth’s access to education, good quality maternal health services and accessible agricultural services.

The Women’s Manifesto Movement also called on Chakwera to appoint women in leadership positions.

“As the Women’s Manifesto Movement celebrates with you, we have high hopes that your Presidency shall address the long standing issues that affect women in leadership in accordance with the Gender Equality Act. We expect a gender inclusive cabinet, among other public appointments,” reads part of the movement’s statement signed by Barbara Banda and Maggie Kathewera Banda.