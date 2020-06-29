African Union congratulates Chakwera

The African Union (AU) has congratulated Dr Lazarus Chakwera on his election as President of Malawi.

Chairperson of the Africa Union His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, offered his congratulations to Chakwera on Sunday.

Ramaphosa, who is also President of South Africa, has also hailed all stakeholders for the success of the historic election.

“President Ramaphosa has commended and congratulated the people of Malawi for conducting peaceful elections which have served to deepen democracy in Malawi.

“The AU Chairperson concluded his congratulatory message by re-committing the Union to continued closer working ties with the Government of Malawi to enhance cooperation and pay particular attention to strengthening economic development and integration,” reads part of a statement released by the office of the president today.

Chakwera of the Tonse Alliance was elected president of Malawi in the June 23 Presidential Elections. He amassed 2.6 million of the 4.4 million votes cast, defeating former President Peter Mutharika who managed 1.7 million votes.

The Fresh Presidential Elections followed the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections.