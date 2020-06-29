Coronavirus: Malawi records 114 new cases

Malawi has registered 114 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of recorded cases to 1152.

Chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka announced the new cases on Sunday.

He said five of the new cases are health care workers from Mzuzu.

“Of the other new cases, 103 are local transmission i.e. contacts of confirmed cases and six are imported. Out the locally transmitted infections, 78 are from Blantyre, nine from Lilongwe, eleven from Mzuzu, three from Mzimba, and one each from Karonga and Chikwawa,” said Phuka.

He further said that out of the imported cases five are from Blantyre and one from Ntcheu.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 1152 cases including 13 deaths. Of these cases, 631 are imported infections and 488 are locally transmitted while 33 are still under investigation.

A total of 260 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 879. The average age of the cases is 33.7 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 78 years and 70% are male.

The country has so far conducted 13,369 COVID-19 tests in 37 COVID-19 testing sites.