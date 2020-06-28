Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn in today as the president of Malawi following his win in the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections.

Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima took oaths of office this morning at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda administered the oaths.

Speaking to Malawians, Chakwera said Chilima and himself are willing to serve the country of Malawi with dedication.

He added that the restoration of the country needs courage and dedication by both him as president and the citizens of this country.

Chakwera assured Malawians that his government will fulfil what he said during the campaign period for the June 23 Elections.

“Dr. Chilima and I accept this challenge and task. We will pursuit it, not just as servants accountable to you voters, but as stewards of the hopes of millions of children, born and unborn, who have no vote.

“With your help, we will restore a new generation’s faith in the possibility of having a government that serves, not a government that rules; a government that inspires, not a government that infuriates; a government that listens, not a government that shouts; a government that fights for you, not against you.

“So I pledge to run Malawi well, for that is the surest path to Tsogolo Labwino, a path that has long been in ruins, riddled with the potholes of greed and corruption. In making this pledge, I am accepting this call to serve you with joy and holy fear, for I am duty bound to God and all of you to give it my best,” said Chakwera.

For those who did not vote for him, Chakwera said they should give the new government a chance to earn their trust.

In the June 23 Elections, Chakwera amassed 2.6 million of the 4.4 million votes cast, defeating former President Peter Mutharika who managed 1.7 million