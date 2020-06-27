This is the worst election in Malawi’s history – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has claimed that the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections are the worst ever elections in the history of the country.

The Malawi leader made the claim during a press briefing at Sanjika Palace today.

He said the elections have been affected by irregularities such as the abduction of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitors. Mutharika also claimed that some tally sheets were not signed by authentic DPP monitors.

“Let’s as a country ask, was this a free, fair and credible election?” he said.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to announce the results of the elections today but unofficial results show that opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has won the polls.

Mutharika during his press conference urged Malawians to maintain peace after the results are announced.

“Much as I find this election unacceptable, but for the sake of peace and the country, I wish to ask all Malawians to be peaceful when the results are announced. It is my sincere hope that we should take this country forward instead of backwards,” said Mutharika.

Speaking after Mutharika, DPP runningmate in the elections said the DPP expected the electoral commission to manage the elections in accordance to what he said are principles set by the Constitutional Court that nullified the elections.

He also claimed that June 23 elections were affected by acts of violence and that monitors of the DPP were attacked in Lilongwe, Chitipa, Dowa, Ntchisi and Nkhatabay.

“We believe that the results of the elections do not represent the will of Malawians,” said Muluzi.

“So as Malawians we should ask ourselves if these elections were free and fair.”

According to Muluzi, some of the DPP monitors suffered injuries while protecting the votes and are admitted in hospitals. He urged supporters of the DPP and the United Democratic Front to pray for the injured monitors.