Malawians are the bosses – Chakwera

…Says his government will table own budget

Malawi’s President Elect, Lazarus Chakwera, says his win in the Fresh Presidential Elections is for all Malawians and he considers citizens of the country as his bosses.

Chakwera was speaking to Times Radio shortly after Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale announced the Malawi Congress Party leader as the winner of the June 23 Rresidential elections.

He said his win is for all Malawians and he will provide the kind of leadership that encourages everyone at every level to be servants.

“We look forward to building a new Malawi together,” said Chakwera.

He added that together with Vice President Elect Saulos Chilima, he will make sure that the struggles that Malawians face are his and Chilima’s struggles as well.

“Together we will do that which we have promised, that is to build a new Malawi that will be good for us all,” said Chakwera.

On the first thing he will do, Chakwera said his government will table a provisional budget for the next three months until his government brings a new budget

“So that it (the budget) answers to the aspirations of Malawians,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera has won the Fresh Presidential Elections with 2.6 million of the 4.4 million votes cast, representing 58.7 percent of the votes.

He has defeated incumbent President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party who has managed 1.7 million.