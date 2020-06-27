Tobacco Commission sets dates for growers’ registration and licencing

The Tobacco Commission (TC) says registration and licencing of growers for 2020/2021 season will commence at all TC offices from 1 July to 30 September, 2020.

In statement signed by Chief Executive Officer for the TC, Kayisi Sadala, the Commission says it shall licence growers and allocate production quota for tobacco in line with requirements.

The commission has also advised all clubs that were registered in 2019/20 season but did not meet the minimum number of members to bring the remaining members and they should be accompanied by the official who was issued with TC farmer management.

“For clubs, only executive member from registered club would be allowed to come and pay licensed quota on behalf of the other members,” Sadala said.

The commission has also asked all the growers who have been captured through the new registration system (FMS) but would like grow and sell tobacco in 2020/21 season to submit TC bio card, TC paper license, SHL identity card and an official letter from their respective EPA.

For growers who are intending to grow tobacco under contract with buying companies of their choice, the commission says they should agree on the contracted volume with the buying company before registering and licencing with the commission.

The commission has since said that it will undertake field registration and licencing from 1st August ,2020.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the commission has advised the stakeholders to comply with the industry agreed measures against the spread of coronavirus.