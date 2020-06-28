DPP asks supporters to remain loyal

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governor for the Northern Region Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has urged the party’s supporters to remain loyal as the party is now in opposition.

Ngwira said this on Saturday at a press briefing that takes place in Mzuzu.

“We invited all DPP and UDF Northern Region Committees and we were asking them to remain royal and intact as the party will bounce back in Government in the next five years.

“We know there are a lot of things that happened during the fresh presidential election as many DPP supporters suffered and some are still missing. All these things are happening because of the ill-treatment MCP,” said Ngwira.

He further said that he will remain royal to the president of the party, Peter Mutharika, and is not going anywhere.

The meeting was attended by party members such as Northern Region Director of Youth Chirambo, deputy director of women Mayi Chikukula, UDF director Ziba and other notable names from both DPP and UDF party.

Malawi held the fresh presidential election on Tuesday June 23 and Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera was declared winner.