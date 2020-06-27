Coronavirus cases in Malawi hit 1005

The number of Coronavirus cases registered in Malawi has reached 1005, with 45 of the cases announced yesterday.

Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka on Friday said the country has also recorded one new death. The victims is a 56-year-old male who died at Kameza Treatment Centre, in Blantyre.

According to Phuka, of the new cases, 33 are contacts of confirmed cases, four are imported and eight are under investigation.

Out of the locally transmitted infections, 28 are from Blantyre, two from Mzimba South of which one is a health care worker, and one each from Mzuzu, Rumphi and Karonga.

The eight cases under investigation are from Blantyre and were identified after presenting with symptoms at various health facilities.

Two of the imported cases are from Balaka who have just returned from South Africa, and the other two cases returned from Kenya and are residents of Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 1005 cases including 13 deaths. Of these cases, 624 are imported infections and 348 are locally transmitted while 33 are still under investigation.

Cumulatively, 260 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 732. The average age of the cases is 33.5 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 78 years and 71% are male. The country has so far conducted 12,578 COVID-19 tests in 41 COVID-19 testing sites.