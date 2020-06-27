Man dies after being hit by lorry

A 20-year-old man in Chikwawa has died after being hit by a lorry as he was walking home while drunk.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening along Blantyre-Chikwawa M1 road.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Chikwawa Police Station Sergeant Dickson Matemba identified the victim as Dr Rankin Amos.

Matemba said Amos was staggering home when a trailer of an Axio Benz lorry, registration number CK 9801/CK 8655, plowed into him at Saidi Village within Chikwawa escarpment.

He added that Amos was taken to Chikwawa District Hospital where he died while being treated.

“Postmortem results showed that Amos died of internal injuries,” he explained.

Amos hailed from Medelamu Village under Traditional Authority Mlilima in Chikwawa District.