ACB to vet change of ownership of houses, vehicles

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says all applications for change of ownership of vehicles, land and houses should be submitted to the bureau for vetting and clearance, with effect from today.

ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba said this in a statement today that the process is in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act and aims at preventing the disposal of or concealment of the proceeds of crime.

He said the vetting and clearance was discontinued in 2018 but a need has arisen that has necessitated the bureau to reintroduce the vetting and clearance process.

“The ACB further wishes to inform the public that a formal communication on the re-introduction of the vetting and clearance process for applications for change of ownership of motor vehicles, houses and land has been made to all the respective and relevant public institutions that deal with or process these type of applications,” said Matemba.

He then assured people in the country that the ACB will ensure that the vetting and clearance process is made within 72 hours after an application is submitted.

Matemba has since advised controlling officers of all public institutions that deal with these types of applications to ensure that their officers are not creating hurdles to frustrate the clearance process or use the process to demand money and other favors from application.

He has also warned applicants against offering money to officers in order to bypass the clearance process, saying any form of corrupt acts will not be tolerated.