Be patient, we don’t want to be faulted on legality – Kachale

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has urged Malawians to be patient as the commission is yet to release results of the Fresh Presidential elections, saying MEC does not want to be faulted on procedure and legality.

Kachale said this on Friday morning at the MEC Main Tally Centre in Blantyre.

He said the Commission appreciates how important it is to release the final results and it is doing everything possible to ensure that this process is concluded in time.

“However, this will not be done at the expense of legality of the process and quality controls. Where the public feels that we are not moving at a faster pace than expected, our appeal is that you should be patient and understand that the Commission does not wish to be faulted on procedure and legality.

“The Commission expects that all stakeholders will appreciate this and stand with us,” said Kachale.

Malawi held elections on June 23 and unofficial results show that Tonse Alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera has won the elections.

MEC is the only body mandated to declare the winner of the polls.

Kachale at the press conference said MEC secretariat will be providing updates to Malawians on results. He added that MEC commissioners will only hold another press briefing to announce the final results.