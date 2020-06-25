93 new Coronavirus cases recorded in Malawi

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has announced 93 new Coronavirus cases.

Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka announced the new cases on Wednesday.

He said five of the new cases work within the health care system – three are from Blantyre, one is from Mzuzu, and one is from Chitipa.

In Blantyre, 42 cases have been recorded (38 are contacts of cases identified at workplaces and the other four were identified during screening at Mwanza Boarder),

Mzuzu has 25 new cases (all are contacts of confirmed cases) while Lilongwe has seven (six are contacts of confirmed cases and one was identified during screening at Mwanza Border.

Machinga and Mangochi have four cases each and there is one case each from Balaka, Chiradzulu, Dedza, Karonga, Mzimba, and Salima districts (Other than Karonga case who travelled to Chitipa, all were identified during screening at Mwanza Border).

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 941 cases including 11 deaths. Of these cases, 618 are imported infections and 303 are locally transmitted while 20 are still under investigation.

There have also been 260 recoveries. The country has so far conducted 11,883 COVID-19 tests in 34 COVID-19 testing sites