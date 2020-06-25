MEC snubs Kuwani

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has rejected presidential candidate Peter Kuwani’s application for the commission to disqualify presidential candidates Lazarus Chakwera and President Peter Mutharika in the 2020 elections.

Kuwani filed the complaint on Wednesday saying Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party and Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party should be disqualified for not maintaining their runningmates from the now nullified 2019 Presidential Elections.

He based his claim on the Supreme Court of Appeal direction that candidates in the 2020 elections should be the ones who contested in the nullified 2019 presidential polls.

MEC chairperson Kachale said on Wednesday night that Kuwani has failed to make a valid claim to justify the nullification of the candidature of Mutharika and Chakwera.

“Therefore, Mr. Kuwani’s complaint has been dismissed,” said Kachale.

He also noted that the electoral laws define the candidate as the presidential candidate and the candidate has a choice of his runningmate.

“And the decision of the Supreme Court that he (Kuwani) did not stipulate that the candidates were constrained to the choice of their runningmates in the 21 May, 2019 polls,” said Kachale.

In the 2020 elections, Mutharika ditched Everton Chimulirenji for UDF leader Atupele Muluzi while Chakwera dumped Sidik Mia to pick Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Unofficial results for the elections show that Chakwera is heading for a win.