Malawi Elections: Opposition candidate Chakwera takes lead

Presidential candidate for the opposition Tonse Alliance Lazarus Chakwera appears to be heading for a win as unofficial results for the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections keep trickling in.

Chakwera, in the unofficial results, has taken a dominant lead over President Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Unofficial results from 188 of 193 constituencies have shown that Chakwera is leading with 58.9% of the votes. Mutharika has 38.9% while Peter Kuwani of Mbwakuwaku Movement for Development has 1.3%.

In Lilongwe, Chakwera Lilongwe has amassed 644,730 votes, Mutharika has got 68,888 while Kuwani has only managed 2,066.

Chakwera is also leading Mutharika by a wide margin in Ntchisi, Dowa, Kasungu and Mchinji – which are strongholds for Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party.

Mutharika has, however, received more votes in districts such as Blantyre, Mangochi and Mchinga which are in the Southern Regions.

In Mangochi, unofficial total results for all the twelve constituencies show that Mutharika has 195,531 votes, Chakwera has 33,293 votes while Kuwani has 2,630 votes.

In Blantyre, Mutharika has amassed 158,075 of the votes followed by Chakwera who has 142,989. Peter Kuwani has managed 1844.

Malawians voted in the Fresh Presidential Elections on Tuesday. The Malawi Electoral Commission is mandated to announce final results of the polls within eight days from Wednesday.

The commission is currently receiving official results at its main tally centre in Blantyre.