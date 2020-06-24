Parliament’s  resumption shifted to Monday

Parliament has shifted the resumption of the 2020/21 Budget Meeting to Monday, June 29.

The August House was expected to reconvene on Thursday, June 25.

According to a press release signed by Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, the move is due to some challenges lawmakers may face during this election period.

Hara has said her office understands that most of the Members of Parliament have certain active roles in their respective political parties in relation to the Fresh Presidential Election held on Tuesday 23 June 2020.

Malawi held the fresh presidential elections on Tuesday and official results are not yet out. Unofficial results show that Tonse Alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera is leading.