DPP says its monitors attacked by Gulewamkulu

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has complained that its monitors were attacked by Gulewamkulu in Lilongwe to stop them from performing their duties.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has confirmed receiving a complaint from the ruling DPP.

Kachale said at a press briefing this evening that the DPP claims that acts of violence against its members and monitors were carried out by members of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM which are part of the Tonse Alliance.

The complaints include a claim that DPP monitors were stopped from carrying out their duties by members of the Gulewamkulu in Lilongwe Kasiya.

The DPP also claims that its monitors at Mlinde Ward in Lilongwe were hacked and assaulted and that their vehicles were torched.

According to the ruling party, its monitors were also abducted at Mangochi Resthouse in Lilongwe and other monitors were assaulted by MCP and UTM functionaries in Lilongwe Mapuyu North.

DPP Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi confirmed at a press briefing in Blantyre on Wednesday that the party has submitted the complaints.

Dausi said the police should investigate and also asked MEC to take action.

Kachale at the press briefing this evening said the commission will sit to consider the complaints and will also take action if it finds that there is need for intervention from other institutions.