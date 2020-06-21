Atupele confident Mutharika will be re-elected

Democratic Progressive Party and United Democratic Front alliance runningmate Atupele Muluzi says he is convinced Malawians will retain Mutharika as their leader in the coming elections.

Muluzi said this on Saturday at Chigumula ground in Nkhotakota where he addressed his final rally ahead of the Fresh Presidential Elections on Tuesday 23 June 2020.

He said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) failed to develop this country hence no need for Malawians to give the party a chance to continue damaging the country.

“MCP has no clue what democracy is that’s why they killed people and damaged people’s shops during demonstrations,” he said.

DPP Secretary General, Grizeldar Jeffrey’s said the only development the Tonse Alliance has done is damaging developments which APM has done in the past 6 years.

She said people need not to be fooled by anything being promised by Tonse Alliance as MCP failed to develop the country in the 31 years the party was in power.

Malawians are expecting to cast their votes this Tuesday, 23 June 2020, after the Constitutional Court nullified the May 21, 2019 elections due to irregularities.