Muhara warns monitors against working as political party monitors

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara has warned civil servants against working as monitors for political parties in the June 23 elections.

Muhara issued the warning in a circular on Saturday in which he claimed that some government workers have been approached by political parties to work for them as monitors.

He said the Public Service Act and the Malawi Public Service Regulations do not allow civil servants to take part in activities that are political in nature.

“I wish to advise all civil servants not to allow political parties to use them as monitors in this coming election. The public service shall always be apolitical to maintain its integrity. Any action contrary to this advice shall attract sterner disciplinary measures to the suspected officers as provided for in the regulations,” said Muhara.

He then advised controlling officers in government ministries and departments to report any misconduct.

The warning follows reports that opposition parties have recruited civil servants as monitors for the Tuesday elections.

In the polls, President Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party is facing Lazarus Chakwera of the Tonse Alliance and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku.